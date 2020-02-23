Security guard killed by unidentified assailants

An elderly security guard posted at a steel company in Kalamna area of the city was allegedly

killed by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday,

they said. "The deceased, identified as Namdeorao Bawne (69), was

sitting on a chair at the company's gate when some unidentified persons came from behind and hit him on the head

with an iron rod. He fell unconscious after that and the assailants fled from the spot," an official of Kalmna police

station said. Some morning walkers later informed the police, they

said. Police have questioned four other security guards

posted at the company in this connection and also gone through the CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

"The motive behind the assault is being ascertained," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

