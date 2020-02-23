Left Menu
Fix a day to hear and resolve people's problem: Har minister to officials

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 17:56 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 17:56 IST
Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Sunday asked officials to fix a day every month to hear public grievances and resolve them. He said to make the functioning of district administration more effective, the responsibility of each officer should be fixed to ensure that there is no delay in the work.

The agriculture minister said this while presiding over the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Committee officials in Charkhi Dadri, an official release said here. During the meeting, a total of 13 complaints were heard, out of which 10 were settled on the spot, it added.

Dalal directed the deputy commissioner to form a joint committee of public representatives, social workers, police and administration officials to keep a check on vehicle-overloading problem in Charkhi Dadri. He also asked police to take stern action to prevent the theft of canal waters.

Taking cognisance of the problem of drinking water supply in Charkhi Dadri, the minister also directed sub-divisional magistrates to do a spot inspection and resolve such complaints immediately. PTI SUN RAX

