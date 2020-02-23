Will start work on Jaipur Metro second phase: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the government had not forgotten the work for the second phase of Jaipur Metro. Referring to the development works done during the previous Congress government, Gehlot said various works were done to give Jaipur a modern look.

He said the work on the first phase of Jaipur Metro was nearing completion. "We have not forgotten the work of Jaipur Metro's second phase. We will also start it," Gehlot said at the state-level golden jubilee celebration of the Rajasthan Housing Board in Jaipur.

In the budget 2020-21, there were speculations about the second phase of Jaipur Metro, but there was no announcement about the launch in the speech. The second phase of metro is proposed from Sitapura to Ambabari area.

On the occasion, Gehlot said the Congress government had worked to empower the housing board and they would ensure that it was not neglected. He, however, stressed on the responsibility of officers and employees of the board to live up to the trust of the people.

He said that the perception that houses built by the board are of not good quality should change to regain credibility. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the housing board had freed its properties worth about Rs 1,000 crore from from encroachment.

Amnesty scheme has been introduced for those who are unable to pay the outstanding dues and other liabilities of their houses due to interest and penalty, the minister added. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.