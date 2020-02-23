Arrested from Jharkhand, Maoist dies in Bihar police custody

A top Maoist carrying a total reward of Rs 11 lakh on his head died in the custody of Bihar police hours after he was brought from Jharkhand, a senior officer said on Sunday. Siddhu Koda, a 40-year-old CPI (Maoist) zonal commander, died at a hospital where he was admitted late Saturday night after he complained of pain in chest and abdomen, Deputy Inspector General of Police Manu Maharaj said.

Koda, who hailed from Chakai block of Jamui district, was arrested Saturday morning from a railway station in Jharkhand's Dumka by an STF team comprising policemen from Patna and Jamui. He was wanted in about 70 serious cases including murder, robbery, kidnapping and extortion, Maharaj said.

After being brought here, Koda was interrogated, the DIG said. Based on the information he provided, raids were conducted in various parts of naxal-affected Munger district leading to the seizure of a large number of arms and ammunition, Maharaj said.

The Maoist, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh in Bihar and Rs 10 lakh in Jharkhand, complained of severe pain in chest and abdomen around 11 pm on Saturday. He was taken to Jamui Sadar Hospital where he died. Since he died in police custody, the post-mortem examination was conducted in presence of a magistrate as per rules, the DIG said.

Maharaj did not divulge the details of the post-mortem report. He said Koda's family has been informed of his death and his body "may be disposed of in accordance with law" by the police if nobody comes forward to claim his mortal remains.

Two automatic rifles — an AK 47 and an INSAS — have been seized from Koda at the time of his arrest.

