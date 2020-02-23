Bhim Army activists take out rally in Kolkata to protest

Bhim Army activists on Sunday took out a rally here to protest against the Citizenship

Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR. Participants in the rally walked from Ramlila Maidan

near Moulali crossing to Park Circus Maidan, where Muslim women have been staging a sit-in against the controversial

legislation, NRC and NPR since January 7. The protesters walked the 3 km stretch holding

placards against CAA, NRC and NPR. They also carried pictures of Babasaheb Bhimrao

Ambedkar and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad.

