Bhim Army activists take out rally in Kolkata to protest
Bhim Army activists on Sunday took out a rally here to protest against the Citizenship
Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR. Participants in the rally walked from Ramlila Maidan
near Moulali crossing to Park Circus Maidan, where Muslim women have been staging a sit-in against the controversial
legislation, NRC and NPR since January 7. The protesters walked the 3 km stretch holding
placards against CAA, NRC and NPR. They also carried pictures of Babasaheb Bhimrao
Ambedkar and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad.
