Smuggled liquor worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Ghaziabad; one held

Over 4,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 33 lakh allegedly being smuggled from Faridabad in Haryana to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district was seized in Niwari town here, the police said on Sunday. The truck carrying liquor of famous brands was impounded and the driver has been arrested, they said.

The seizure was made under the ongoing 'Operation Nakail' of the Ghaziabad Police. The truck driver, identified as Faridabad resident Ravi, told the police that he was hired to deliver the consignment of 4,012 litres of smuggled liquor near Gorakhpur city.

SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the the liquor was concealed in wooden boxes and the engine and chassis numbers of the truck were found defaced and illegible. The truck driver has been sent to jail, Jadaun added.

