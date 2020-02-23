Worker falls to death while painting bridge

A worker died after falling into a gorge on Sunday while painting a bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, Gopeshwar police station in-charge Satendra Singh said.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Mausin Khan. He was painting a bridge built on the Birhi-Nijmula road in Dasholi block of Chamoli district when he fell into the gorge below, he said.

