Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump visit: Agra residents eager to catch a glimpse of 'the Beast'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agra
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:16 IST
Trump visit: Agra residents eager to catch a glimpse of 'the Beast'

As the city awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump for his maiden visit to Taj Mahal, many residents are eager to catch a glimpse of 'the Beast' -- the luxurious armoured vehicle of the American president. The US Presidential limousine is expected to be part of Trump's convoy. However, district authorities have kept the details on the 'Beast' under tight wraps.

Days ahead of Trump's visit, a nearly 50-year-old iron bridge, which falls on the 13-km route designated for the convoy from Kheria Air Force station to Oberoi Amarvilas, had caused some hiccups for the district administration, as only 'light vehicles' were permitted to cross the bridge. "That restriction on the bridge for use by only light vehicles was kept as a precautionary measure six months ago. But, after the announcement of President Trump's visit, we got the strength and capacity of the bridge checked multiple times and it is fine. It has a load capacity of 11.4 tonne," a senior official said.

All concerns were "discussed threadbare" and there is "no issue" on any part, he said. Another senior official said, the district administration was asked to check the capacity of the bridge, and "they had given clearance from their side a few days ago".

The bridge in the middle is made of iron and stands over railway tracks, while two flanks on either side (up and down sides) are under the PWD, officials said. Trump, his family and the members of the delegation accompanying him, will reach the city on Monday, and will move to golf carts from there to reach the 17th century monument.

"The advanced security liaison team, consisting of members from district administration, MEA, CISF, NSG and US Secret Service had discussed all concerns threadbare, and the route was checked multiple times. "So, things are fine and President Trump will have a pleasant visit and enjoy the beauty of the Taj in the evening," the senior official said.

When asked if the Beast will be used to ferry Trump from the air force station, he did not divulge details and only said,"There is excitement about it in people, but let's wait". The US Presidential limousine, nicknamed the 'Beast' is based on a Cadillac. It has an 8-inch thick body armour plating and bulletproof windows which insulate the President from all sorts of threats.

Ever since the assassination of President John F Kennedy who was riding an open top Lincoln Continental, the United States has pulled out all stops to make every succeeding presidential vehicle virtually impenetrable. The armoured luxury vehicle's doors weigh similar to those on a Boeing-757 aircraft.

People of Agra are excited about the visit of Trump and also curious to see his ultra-luxe 'Beast'. "I had seen it on TV when President Obama had visited India in 2015. It created so much flutter in the crowd when it moved on Rajpath in Delhi during Republic Day celebrations. We also want to catch a glimpse of the Beast," said Rahul Kumar, a college student who stays in Tajganj area.

Rakesh Kumar, 46, who runs a 'petha' shop on Fatehabad road that falls on the convoy route, has put up a banner above his shop which says – 'Welcome to India Donald Trump, and shows pictures of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. "I am very happy about Trump's visit. It is an honour for us Indians, and especially for people of Agra as he has chosen to visit our city too to see the Taj Mahal. We are hearing about his 'Beast' car, and hope will be able to see that famous vehicle".

Even many auto-rickshaw drivers said they want to catch a glimpse of the Beast, amid a very high-level of three-layered security thrown in Agra. Satyendar Shukla, an auto-rickshaw driver said,"I drive a humble tri-wheeler, but I have heard about his super vehicle. And, I hope Agra will get to see the Beast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus death toll jumps to 12: report

Tehran, Feb 24 AFP Four more people have died of coronavirus in Iran, a spokesman for Parliament said on Monday, bringing the countrys overall death toll to 12 -- by far the most outside China. The minister of health announced the deaths of...

There is difference between nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting people free -- that is India: Trump.

There is difference between nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting people free -- that is India Trump....

Extreme poverty in your country will be eliminated in next 10 years: US President Trump at 'Namaste Trump' event.

Extreme poverty in your country will be eliminated in next 10 years US President Trump at Namaste Trump event....

European stocks fall sharply at open on virus alarm

London, Feb 24 AFP European stock markets sank at the start of trade on Monday, with the heaviest falls in Italy as alarm spread over the growing coronavirus outbreak, dealers said.In Italy, which on Monday confirmed its fourth fatality fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020