Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi: police
A Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior officer said. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, he said.
Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, he said. Several vehicles, shops and houses were torched on Monday, a day after clashes broke out between those against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Delhi
- Gokulpuri
- Citizenship (Amendment) Act
ALSO READ
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe
DCW issues notices to Delhi Police, Gargi College over molestation of students
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe
DCW issues summons to Delhi Police, Gargi College administration