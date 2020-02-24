Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi: police

A Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior officer said. Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, he said.

Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, he said. Several vehicles, shops and houses were torched on Monday, a day after clashes broke out between those against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

