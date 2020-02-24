Left Menu
Row over police action at guest house of Raj daily; minister orders probe

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Monday ordered an inquiry into reported police action at a guest house of a regional daily for playing loud music during a birthday party. Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria raised the matter during zero hour in the state assembly alleging that the police led by commissioner entered the campus in Civil Lines area on Sunday night.

He said two policemen could have gone to stop the music being played after 10 pm and questioned the presence of the police commissioner at the guest house of 'Rajasthan Patrika'. Kataria alleged that the police took action as the venue

was located near the chief minister's residence, adding women guests were asked to stand in a corner, but there were no women police personnel. Reacting to the allegations, Dhariwal said an inquiry will be conducted into the incident by an officer of the rank higher than police commissioner.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said there were two other premises near the guest house where programmes were being held, but the police only entered the facility of the vernacular daily. Both the opposition leaders alleged that the Congress-led state government was annoyed with the newspaper as it was running a series of news stories against the present dispensation.

In a sharp reaction to the charge, Dhariwal said no action was possible against the newspaper by the present government. He said it was the former BJP government which had stopped advertisements to the newspaper. When contacted, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said action was taken for playing loud music in night hours.

