Trainer aircraft, crashes, pilot dies

A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot. A ‎Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson said.

Two NCC cadets were injured, he said. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.

PTI CORR VSD RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.