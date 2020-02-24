Odisha govt dismisses 6 officials from service for corruption

Odisha government on Monday dismissed six officials from service and discontinued their

pensions after they were convicted in different corruption cases.

The state government also directed two other tainted officials to take compulsory retirement as their services were

no more required for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued such a direction as part of the state governments "Zero Tolerance"

towards corruption, an official statement issued by the CMO said.

With the dismissal of the six officials on Monday, the state government so far since August 2019 has removed 74

officials from the service on charges of corruption. This apart, 15 other officials have been served with compulsory

retirement notices. The officials dismissed from service on Monday include

Sudhir Kumar Brajendra Narayan, former chief engineer and managing director of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation

(OBCC) and Arun Charan Parida, senior project manager of OBCC. Two former assistant engineers of the Rural

Development department - Pramod Behera and Brajasundar Pattnaik - were also dismissed from service.

The other two dismissed officers were Khageswar Swain, former executive engineer, Cuttack Municipal Corporation and

Bibekananda Mohanty, ex superintending engineer, Roads and Building Division of Sambalpur.

The government also issued compulsory retirement to two revenue inspectors - Iswari Prasad Purohit and Arun Kumar

Purohit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.