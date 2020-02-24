Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:59 IST
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting here.

"It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government," board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters. He said the board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque.

Asked if whether the planned mosque would be named after the demolished Babri Masjid, Farooqui said, "It will be decided by the trust. The board has nothing to do with it." "Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land", he said.

He said the size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs. In a historic verdict in November on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of construction of a temple.

It also ordered that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque within Ayodhya. The 16th-century Babri mosque that stood on the disputed site in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992 by karsevaks, claiming that originally there was a Ram temple at the same spot.

Soon after last year's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, there were suggestions that the Sunni board should not accept an alternative plot. There were also suggestions that instead of a mosque to replace the demolished Babri Masjid, the Muslim community should build a public facility, like a hospital, there.

The Sunni Waqf Board, however, made it clear that rejecting the site was not an option. "Following the Supreme Court verdict, the Sunni Waqf Board does not have the choice of rejecting the five-acre alternative land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya as it would amount to contempt of court," Farooqui had said earlier.

Including Farooqui, the Sunni Waqf Board has eight members. Six of them attended the meeting. Based on the SC verdict, the Centre had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board. The UP Cabinet made the allotment after its meeting of February 5.

The allotment letter is for a plot at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya's Sohawal area, about 20 km from the district headquarters on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Merkel's crisis-hit CDU sets April 25 congress to pick new leader -sources

Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats will convene a special congress on April 25 to pick a new leader, participants at a meeting of top CDU officials said on Monday as they sought to resolve a crisis shaking the partys hold on powe...

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm UP-2NDLD-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well a...

HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 pm

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 pm.MDS1 TN-KILLING-NIA RAIDS SI killing case NIA conducts raids in TNTuticorin TN The National Investigation Agency NIA officials on Monday conducted raids at variousplaces including in this distr...

Great story that brought back the lost glory by Amandeep Sandhu - Shepherd of Sherwood

Nainital Uttarakhand India, Feb 24 ANIBusinessWire India Sherwood, the story of success lies not in the charm but in the students who are shaping the country from long 151 years. This story is also going to describe shifting of Sherwood fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020