New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm

  Updated: 24-02-2020 17:23 IST
  Created: 24-02-2020 17:23 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm UP-2NDLD-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. NEW DELHI DEL49 DL-CAA-2NDLD CLASH New Delhi: Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.

ALIGARH DES10 UP-ALIGARH Uneasy calm in Aligarh day after clashes between police, anti-CAA protesters Aligarh (UP): Uneasy calm prevailed in localities under the Kotwali and the Delhi Gate police stations here on Monday, a day after incidents of arson and group clashes. PATIALA DEL77 PB-LD CRASH Trainer aircraft crashes, pilot dies Patiala: A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet. LUCKNOW DES6 UP-ASSEMBLY SP, Congress members stage walkout from UP Assembly Lucknow: Samajwadi Party and Congress members staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday over the issue of baton charge on women protestors in Aligarh.

LUCKNOW NRG4 UP-ASSEMBLY-STRAY CATTLE People from MP, Rajasthan letting loose cattle in UP: Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna Lucknow: There is a stray cattle problem in Uttar Pradesh because people from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are letting loose their cows and buffaloes in the state, UP Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna claimed on Monday. DEHRADUN DES19 UKD-EXPRESSWAY Centre gives in-principle nod to Doon-Delhi elevated expressway Dehradun: The Centre has given in-principle nod to the construction of an elevated expressway between Dehradun and New Delhi which will reduce the distance between the two cities to 180 kms. SHIMLA DES7 HP-BUGDET-SESSION HP Assembly budget session to begin on Tuesday Shimla: The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will begin on Tuesday, officials said.

CHANDIGARH DES18 PB-DGP-KARTARPUR-PROTEST Punjab DGP should be dismissed over Kartarpur corridor remarks: Oppn parties Chandigarh: Opposition AAP and SAD in Punjab on Monday demanded that DGP Dinkar Gupta be dismissed over his purported statement on the Kartarpur Corridor. SRINAGAR DES15 JK-TRUMP-SECURITY Security beefed up in Kashmir in view of US president's India visit Srinagar: Security has been increased across Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, which began on Monday, officials said.

SRINAGAR DES8 JK-SCHOOLS Schools reopen in Kashmir Valley, students happy to return to classrooms Srinagar: Donning uniforms after nearly seven months, thousands of students on Monday turned up at their schools that re-opened across the Kashmir Valley after remaining shut since August last due to the situation following abrogation of Article 370 and winter vacation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

