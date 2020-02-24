Left Menu
330 foreigners held for illegally entering Mizoram since 2018

  Updated: 24-02-2020 17:41 IST
At least 330 foreigners have been arrested in Mizoram between 2018 and January 2020 for entering

the state illegally, the Assembly was informed on Monday. Of the 330 foreigners, 274 were deported while legal

proceedings are on for the remaining 56, Home Minister Lalchamliana said.

Three of the arrested people are Bangladeshis. Lalchamliana said two Bangladeshi nationals were

arrested in Lunglei district and another in Mamit district between 2018 and January this year.

All the three were deported, he said. The minister did not provide any country-wise break-up

of the other arrested foreigners. Following the Centre's directive, special task force

committees have been formed in three border districts - Lunglei, Mamit and Lawngtlai - to detect and deport illegal

Bangladeshi immigrants, he said while replying to a query from opposition Zo People's Movement member Lalduhoma.

Lalchamliana said the task of detecting and deporting foreigners in other districts was assigned to the state

police. He said the government has been making efforts to

ensure that no foreign tourists overstay their visas.

