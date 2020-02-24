Girl raped by four teenagers in MP

A 14-year old girl was allegedly raped by four teenage boys in a village in Rewa

district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. All the four accused have been detained under the

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the

incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon. A senior police officer said the victim knew all the

accused, who are in the age group of 13 to 14 years. "The incident occurred after the girl went out of her

home for some work on Saturday afternoon. Since the boys knew the victim they convinced her to accompany them to a farm

under some pretext where they raped her," said district superintendent of police Abid Khan.

He said the victim and the accused are residents of the same village, located about 30 kms away from Rewa.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her family members after returning home on Saturday evening, following which an

FIR was lodged against the accused, Khan said. The girl's medical examination has confirmed rape, he

said.

