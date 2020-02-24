Dalit torture case: Uproar in Rajasthan assembly, Opposition stages walkout

Opposition members shouted slogans and staged a walkout in the Rajasthan assembly on Monday, demanding removal of the Nagaur SP over the recent torture of two Dalit men at an auto service agency last week. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the assembly that the Panchori police station incharge would be removed for negligence in dealing with the torture case, which triggered outrage.

Seven people have been arrested in the case so far, one is under detention and four suspects are still absconding, Dhariwal said. Dissatisfied with the government's reply, Opposition legislators demanded that the government remove the Nagaur superintendent of police for not taking timely action after the video of the incident came into his notice.

Dhariwal responded that the Nagaur SP handed over the investigation to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) soon after the incident came to light. This led to an uproar in the House, and the Opposition legislators shouted slogans and staged a walkout. According to the police, the incident occurred on February 16 at a motorcycle service agency at Karanu village in Panchori area, around 300 km east of Jaipur.

The staff of the agency attacked the Dalits after accusing them of committing theft. In a video, a group of men is seen brutally thrashing two persons with rubber belts. They later torture one of the victims by pouring petrol on his private parts with a piece of cloth wrapped on a screwdriver. In the Assembly, Opposition legislators led by the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged police negligence for registering case under lenient sections of the law against the accused, and blamed doctors for not informing the police as it was a medico-legal case.

The legislators also said the atrocities on Dalits were an inhuman act no less than a gang rape. Dhariwal underlined that he was not favour of saving any officer, but would not allow the Opposition to take political mileage in the issue.

The minister said the Congress government was committed to protect the rights of the Dalits, adding that Rs 50,000 each had been approved by the government as compensation to the victims. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said no strict action was taken against the accused who were booked under lenient sections at first.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Narayan Beniwal alleged that the police tried to dilute the case and demanded that the government remove the Nagaur SP and put him under awaiting posting orders (APO) status. PTI SDA AG HMB

