Violence in Delhi orchestrated in view of Trump's visit: Sources

Violence in some parts of Delhi appears to have been orchestrated keeping in view the ongoing visit of US President Donald Trump, government sources said on Monday. However, the sources did not elaborate on who were orchestrating the violence, which has so far claimed the life of a policeman.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik is stationed at the police control room and is closely monitoring the situation. "The violence in some parts of Delhi appears to be orchestrated so that those involved in it get wide publicity as US President Donald Trump is currently visiting India," the sources said.

The Delhi Police brass is in regular touch with the top Home Ministry officials and briefing them about the prevailing situation in the national capital. Several senior police officers are at the spot and taking all precaution so that normalcy is restored at the earliest, the sources said.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. Violence between groups supporting and opposing the CAA was also reported in the Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas.

This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Trump arrived on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.