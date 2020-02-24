Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi: Police

A head constable of the Delhi Police was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior officer said. Ratan Lal (42) was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokalpuri, he added.

He was injured when stones were hurled at police personnel during the protests. Lal, a native of Rajasthan's Sikar, had joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 1998 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal condoled Lal's demise and called for peace in the national capital.

"The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Give up violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be resolved through peace," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Several police personnel were injured in the clashes.

A number of vehicles, shops and houses were torched in northeast Delhi on Monday, a day after clashes broke out between those against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

