Bihar Governor highlights achievments of Nitish government

The Bihar Governor Pahagu Chauhan on Monday hailed the mega human chain formed in the state

recently on call of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support government's efforts towards environment conservation in view

of climate change. Addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of Bihar

Legislature on the opening day of the five-week long budget session, he also highlighted the state government's resolve

for "growth with justice" and establishing the "rule of law" to provide a society free of any fear.

A mammoth human chain programme was organised across Bihar on January 19 last under government's "Jal- Jeevan-

Hariyali" drive launched last year. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi

besides waterman and Ramon Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) country

head Atul Bagai joined the CM to lend their support to the environmental campaign.

The Governor's address also focussed on women's empowerment, seven resolves of good governance and

prohibition, the schemes and policies which have resulted in positive impact on people's lives.

Kumar, Sushil Modi, Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition in

Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were among those present on the occasion.

With a view to deal with the problems being faced in the wake of climate change, the state government launched Jal

Jeevan Hariyali drive for creating awareness for environment protection, he said.

A sum of Rs 24,524 crore would be spent on the campaign in a mission mode through different schemes, he added.

"More than 18,000 km long human chain was formed in support of climate change in which 5.16 crore people

participated to show their solidarity towards environment protection efforts," Chauhan said

The Governor referred to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to underscore that Bihar was better

placed in maintaining law and order. As per the NCRB data, the number of cases relating to

cognizable offences is 222.1 against national average of 383.5 for per one lakh of population, Chauhan said, adding Bihar

ranked 23rd among all the states and union territories vis-- vis crime rate.

Stating that the state government has a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption, he said Vigilance Investigation

Bureau has lodged 54 cases in 2019 that included 41 of trap, six of amassing disproportionate assets and seven pertaining

to misuse of power. A total of 85 cases have been lodged under Bihar

Special Court Act for confiscating properties worth Rs 81 crore, besides agencies have sent recommendations to

Enforcement Directorate to seize assets worth Rs 35.59 crore amassed by criminals for which cases have been lodged under

Prevention of Money Laundering Act' in 2019, he said. Expressing commitment towards women empowerment, he

mentioned government's decision to reserve 50 per cent of seats in panchayats, urban local bodies and teacher's

appointment for women. The state government has also reserved 35 per cent

quota for women in government jobs and in the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors in police department, he said.

As regards availability of power, the Governor said the electricity supply currently reached 5891 MW against a meagre

700 MW in 2005. The government successfully implemented prohibition

which has become a social movement, he said and added that ban on liquor has improved the economic condition of families

affected by it. Total curb on sale and consumption of alcohols, Indian

Made Foreign Liquor as well domestic, has helped in bringing down crime, domestic violence and various other offences, he

added.

