Bihar Governor highlights achievments of Nitish government
The Bihar Governor Pahagu Chauhan on Monday hailed the mega human chain formed in the state
recently on call of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support government's efforts towards environment conservation in view
of climate change. Addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of Bihar
Legislature on the opening day of the five-week long budget session, he also highlighted the state government's resolve
for "growth with justice" and establishing the "rule of law" to provide a society free of any fear.
A mammoth human chain programme was organised across Bihar on January 19 last under government's "Jal- Jeevan-
Hariyali" drive launched last year. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi
besides waterman and Ramon Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) country
head Atul Bagai joined the CM to lend their support to the environmental campaign.
The Governor's address also focussed on women's empowerment, seven resolves of good governance and
prohibition, the schemes and policies which have resulted in positive impact on people's lives.
Kumar, Sushil Modi, Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition in
Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were among those present on the occasion.
With a view to deal with the problems being faced in the wake of climate change, the state government launched Jal
Jeevan Hariyali drive for creating awareness for environment protection, he said.
A sum of Rs 24,524 crore would be spent on the campaign in a mission mode through different schemes, he added.
"More than 18,000 km long human chain was formed in support of climate change in which 5.16 crore people
participated to show their solidarity towards environment protection efforts," Chauhan said
The Governor referred to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to underscore that Bihar was better
placed in maintaining law and order. As per the NCRB data, the number of cases relating to
cognizable offences is 222.1 against national average of 383.5 for per one lakh of population, Chauhan said, adding Bihar
ranked 23rd among all the states and union territories vis-- vis crime rate.
Stating that the state government has a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption, he said Vigilance Investigation
Bureau has lodged 54 cases in 2019 that included 41 of trap, six of amassing disproportionate assets and seven pertaining
to misuse of power. A total of 85 cases have been lodged under Bihar
Special Court Act for confiscating properties worth Rs 81 crore, besides agencies have sent recommendations to
Enforcement Directorate to seize assets worth Rs 35.59 crore amassed by criminals for which cases have been lodged under
Prevention of Money Laundering Act' in 2019, he said. Expressing commitment towards women empowerment, he
mentioned government's decision to reserve 50 per cent of seats in panchayats, urban local bodies and teacher's
appointment for women. The state government has also reserved 35 per cent
quota for women in government jobs and in the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors in police department, he said.
As regards availability of power, the Governor said the electricity supply currently reached 5891 MW against a meagre
700 MW in 2005. The government successfully implemented prohibition
which has become a social movement, he said and added that ban on liquor has improved the economic condition of families
affected by it. Total curb on sale and consumption of alcohols, Indian
Made Foreign Liquor as well domestic, has helped in bringing down crime, domestic violence and various other offences, he
added.
