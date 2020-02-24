UP cop taken into custody after girl alleges molestation

An Uttar Pradesh police jawan has been taken into custody for allegedly molesting a girl in Mau district, police said on Monday. According to Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, a student of Class VI has alleged that the jawan, who stay in the neighbourhood, had gone to buy some items from a nearby shop in Sarailakhansi when she was molested.

Acting on a complaint from the girl's family, a case has been registered against the suspect, the officer said. The 2018-batch police jawan is posted in Varanasi and had come to his house during leave. He has been taken into custody and interrogation is on, Arya said. PTI CORR NAV

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

