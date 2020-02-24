''Delhi violence aimed at discrediting peaceful Shaheen Bagh
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Monday suggested that violence in parts of
Delhi was a conspiracy aimed at defaming the peaceful Shaheen Bagh protest.
Gandhi was in Nagpur to deliver a lecture on 'Kasturba, A Remarkable Life' organised by SGR knowledge
Foundation. Clashes had broken out on Sunday evening between pro
and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi.
On Monday, the violence escalated resulting into killings of a head constable and a civilian.
"This violence is a conspiracy to discredit the peaceful Shaheen Bagh protest. We need to know the source of
violence and its architects. They are still afraid of Mahatma Gandhi. We cannot shun non-violence, but the perpetrators of
violence will get a reply," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event.
In his lecture, Tushar Gandhi spoke about the huge contribution of Kasturba in Satyagrahas held by her husband,
Mahatma Gandhi, for the cause of Independence. Hundreds of women have been holding a sit-in protest
at the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi against the new citizenship law (CAA) that was passed by Parliament in December last year,
alleging that it was discriminatory against Muslims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
I-T detects Rs 470 crore TDS default by airline, real estate, hotel cos in Delhi
Delhi polls: 'Absolutely shocking', says Kejriwal as EC yet to release final voter turnout figure
Delhi polls: EC announces final turnout figure as 62.59 pc, says ensuring accuracy after AAP questions delay
62.59 pc voter turnout in Delhi election: Poll officials
BJP committed to constructing grand Ravidas temple in Delhi: Nadda