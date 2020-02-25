Police detain people at Mumbai candlenight vigil called to protest Delhi violence

Some protestors who gathered at Marine Drive here on Monday as part of a candlelight vigil in the wake of clashes in northeast Delhi were detained by Mumbai Police who also barricaded the Gateway of India premises. Police barricaded the Gateway of India and people who had gathered to protest Monday's violence in Delhi started to gather at Marine Drive area from where they were dispersed by police and some of them were taken away in police vans.

"Somebody forwarded a message that gave a call for a protest regarding the Delhi violence. We have designated places for protest in Mumbai like Azad Maidan. Despite this people were going to the Gateway of India. When we stopped them they gathered at Marine Drive. It was causing inconvenience to locals. We talked to them and dispersed them peacefully. Some people have been detained," DCP Sangram Singh told reporters here. Four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes that took place between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. (ANI)

