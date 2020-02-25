Left Menu
Melania visits Delhi govt school, welcomed with tilak

US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday arrived at a Delhi government school to attend a 'happiness class'. She was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Melania visits Delhi govt school, welcomed with tilak
US First Lady Melania Trump visits a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

US First Lady Melania Trump on Monday arrived at a Delhi government school to attend a 'happiness class'. She was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries in honour of the visiting dignitary. A young girl student handed a bouquet to Melania as the First Lady wore a tilak on her forehead after being welcomed with an 'arti thali'.

Wearing a white middy length dress with flowers imprinted in yellow and red, Melania will be spending around 15-20 minutes while interacting with the students and teachers of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh. The school has undergone beautification work in view of the US First Lady's visit.

"We have been beautifying the path through which Melania Trump will go to the school. All municipal departments are busy in the preparations," Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal had said. "This is a very proud moment for us that the US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting the school in our ward. As soon as we got the news by school's administration, we began our preparations for the visit," he added.

In addition, the young and enthusiastic school children were dressed in bright-coloured sarees and traditional dresses like ghagra-choli to welcome Melania. Some of them were also carrying bagpipes and several other musical instruments.

Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's names have been dropped from the school event Melania is scheduled to visit on February 25. Last week, the US Embassy here had stated that it had no objection to the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy during the US First Lady's visit to the government school, but "it is best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students."

Programme organisers, who are engaged in arranging the visit of the First Lady, said that she would witness the programmes organised by the children followed by a short meeting with the staff. In view of Trumps' visit, the Delhi Traffic Police earlier today issued an advisory for February 24 and 25 asking people to keep VVIP movement in mind while planning their commute. However, there will be traffic diversions as per the ground situation for the smooth flow of traffic.

US President Donald Trump and his wife, along with the US delegation, will be in India on a maiden two-day visit beginning from February 24. On Monday, Trump had a jam-packed schedule in Ahemdabad. Upon his arrival, the dignitary addressed a mammoth crowd of around one lakh people during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium and then left for the Taj Mahal to spend roughly an hour experiencing the historic monument before flying to Delhi.

Earlier today, the US President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, he went to the Rajghat to pay homage at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi and then headed to Hyderabad House for other engagements. Trump is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:30 pm before departing for the US by his special flight on Tuesday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

