Javed Akhtar expresses concern over Delhi violence

Reacting to the violence in Delhi, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday expressed concerns, saying that an environment is being created to make people feel that this is because of anti-CAA protests.

Javed Akhtar expresses concern over Delhi violence
Javed Akhtar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the violence in Delhi, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Tuesday expressed concerns, saying that an environment is being created to make people feel that this is because of anti-CAA protests. "The level of violence is being increased in Delhi. All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed. An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti-CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for 'the final solution'."

As many as seven persons were killed in violence in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday, police said. "A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in North-East Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

