Delhi violence: Section 144 imposed in Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura

In the wake of violent incidents in North-East Delhi, in which seven persons were killed and over 100 injured, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura areas of the national capital on Tuesday. The security personnel have also been deployed in the area where violence and arson were reported on Monday as a clash erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the national capital.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in Delhi. As many as seven persons were killed and over 100 injured in violent clashes in the North-East district of the national capital on Monday.

A statement from the Delhi Police said, "A total of seven deaths were reported - one police personnel and six civilians have lost their lives." (ANI)

