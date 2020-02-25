Maha: Doctor booked for raping woman

An offence has been registered against a doctor for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman at

Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on February 15 when Ramkunwar Singh, a Kalyan-based doctor, took the victim to show a flat

in Bhiwandi and allegedly raped her there, assistant police inspector Deepak Bhoi said.

The victim, who is an employee of a private firm lodged a complaint with the Bhiwandi taluka police station,

where a case under section 376 (rape) was registered on Monday, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused who is absconding, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.