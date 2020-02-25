Heavy rain lashes Bhubaneswar

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday has issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall in the capital city of Odisha.

Rain, accompanied by strong winds, has continued to hit parts of Bhubaneshwar since Tuesday morning, weather department officials said.

Due to the heavy and sudden rain, normal life has come to a standstill in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.