Development News Edition

Joint body calls indefinite bandh in Kanchanpur subdivision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:17 IST
A joint body of six Mizo organizations and a local civil society group in North Tripura

district has called for an indefinite bandh in Kanchanpur subdivision from Wednesday to press for their three point

charter of demands. The demands include immediate resumption of relief to

93 displaced families in Anandabazar area under the sub- division.

The families are living in Anandabazar police station since December 10 last after being forced to flee their homes

during violent agitation by anti-CAA protesters. The other demands include rehabilitation package for

Bengali families allegedly displaced from their households by the Brus' in north Tripura since 2000 and rehabilitation for

Mizo families allegedly displaced in Jampui hills and its vicinity.

President of the civic society body 'Nagarik Suraksha Mancha' Ranjit Kumar Nath alleged that the victims staying in

police station were evicted from their homes when anti-CAA protesters burnt shops and vandalised their homes at

Anandabazaar village on December 10. "Each victim was given Rs 6 as subsistence every day,

but that was stopped since the last seven days. They are now facing an acute food crisis. We demand immediate relief and

proper rehabilitation package for them," Nath said. The Bengali families, who were allegedly displaced

from their homes since 2000 till 2019 should be given rehabilitation package, he said.

The Mizo organizations also demanded similar package for ethnic Mizo families living in Sakhan Shermun village and

Jampui Hills in North Tripura district. The Mizo organizations that have teamed up with

Nagarik Suraksha Mancha are Mizo Convention, Young Mizo Association, MCW, and Mizo Forum.

All these organisations are based in Jampui Hills range.

Mizo Convention general secretary Panchulla Sailo said, the Mizo bodies and the Nagarik Suraksha Mancha are now

united because the organizations are agitating for the same cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

