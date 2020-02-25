20,000 arrested in Mizoram in five years for entering state

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana informed the Assembly on Tuesday that over 20,000

people have been arrested between 2015 and January this year for illegally entering the state without Inner Line Permits.

ILP is an official travel document visitors need to procure for entering and staying for a certain period in

several states of the Northeast, including Mizoram. Replying to a written question by Independent MLA

Andrew H Thangliana, Lalchamliana said more than 5.53 lakh ILPs were issued during the period.

Of the 20,765 people who were arrested during the period for entering Mizoram without ILPs, 19,220 were sent

back to their respective states, he said. Lalchamliana said efforts are on to fully shift to the

online system for issuance of ILPs. The Mizoram government had launched an online portal

for issuing ILP in December last year. The state government had also rolled out 'ILP Mizoram'

mobile app for NGOs and the public and 'ILP Enforcer' app for the police.

From now on, temporary and regular ILPs can be applied only online at ilp.mizoram.gov.in portal and sponsors will

have to furnish their EPIC numbers, officials said. Sponsors in the ILP system refer to local residents

who act as guarantors for the visitors. The system will put a check on the number of ILPs

issued to visitors to Mizoram and sponsors will have to ensure that the visitors return to their respective states after

completion of their work, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.