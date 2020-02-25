3,133 people in Mizoram got financial assistance under PMAY in current fiscal

A total number of 3,133 people in Mizoram have received financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during 2019-2020 fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia told the state assembly on Tuesday. Tawnluia, who is also the state urban development and poverty alleviation minister, said that the Centre, under the scheme, has sanctioned Rs 9,399.6 lakh for Mizoram. Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 3,531.9 lakh has been distributed among 3,133 beneficiaries during 2019-2020 fiscal, he said.

