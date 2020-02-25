4 nabbed, gold worth Rs 1.38 crore seized by DRI in Hyderabad

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit have seized Rs 1.38 crore worth smuggled gold and arrested four accused persons under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. According to DRI officials, acting on the basis of specific intelligence that four persons travelling to Hyderabad by road along Banglore-Hyderabad highway would be carrying smuggled gold of foreign origin, an operation was launched on February 24 and surveillance was mounted at Raikal Toll Plaza, situated at Chilkamarri, on the outskirts of Hyderabad City.

They intercepted one person travelling via a private bus at the toll plaza. Later, three more persons who were travelling by a cab were intercepted. The four persons were found to be carrying a total of 31 pieces of foreign origin gold bars of 999 purity, weighing 3099 grams in total, valued at Rs 1.38 crore.

The DRI officers seized the smuggled gold and arrested the four accused persons under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

