Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel on Clause 6 of Assam Accord suggests cut-off year for indigenous Assamese

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:42 IST
Panel on Clause 6 of Assam Accord suggests cut-off year for indigenous Assamese

A panel on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord on Tuesday submitted its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, suggesting among other things a definition of who can be referred to as an Assamese and also a cut-off year for identifying an indigenous person. Justice (retd) B K Sharma, the chairman of the MHA-constituted high-level committee, handed over the report to the chief minister in the presence of the state cabinet members, top government officials and journalists.

Sharma said the 15-member committee has met people across Assam before preparing the report. "The report was prepared well within the target time of January 15... Our term ended on February 15. An invitation had come to us to hand over the report to the chief minister for onward transmission to the Union Home Minister... That we have done today."

Asked about the content of the report, Sharma said it would not be "prudent" on his part to say anything. "As it has not been made public and not yet handed over to the Union Home Minister, it will be not prudent on my part to divulge anything... Wait for a while.

"We deliberated on the various clauses of the Assam Accord, visited places in Assam, and received more than 1,200 representations. We talked with the various stakeholders and then we prepared this report that we submitted today to the chief minister," he said.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord pledges to provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. Sharma also said a definition as to who can be referred to as an 'Assamese' has been given in the report.

Talking about the cut-off year for identifying an indigenous person of Assam, he said, "Various suggestions were forwarded by different quarters, with some saying it should be the year of the Treaty of Yandabo 1826 (when Burma agreed to cede to the British-Assam, Manipur, Rakhine (Arakan), and the Taninthayi (Tenasserim) coast south of the Salween River). "Some others said 1950 should be the cut-off year when

India became a republic, yet another suggestion was that 1971 should be the date. After examining all suggestions, we arrived at a date we thought was right." The former Gauhati High Court judge also warned against incorrect information doing the rounds.

"Claims that a team from the committee is going to meet the Union Home Minister in Delhi are absolutely incorrect. Another incorrect piece of news is that it has been submitted to the state chief secretary and the Assam Accord Implementation Department. "That department is part of us... It was kept in its custody under a sealed cover," he clarified.

Asked why some of the members of the committee, including three top leaders of the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU), skipped the occasion on Tuesday, Sharma said he would not be able to comment on that. AASU chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, president Dipankar Nath and general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi - all part of the panel - were not present during Tuesday's hand-over.

The leaders had told reporters on Monday that their "job is over as the report has been prepared". North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sonowal is scheduled to submit the report later in the day or on Wednesday to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in January last year announced the formation of the high-level committee, with retired Union Secretary M P Bezbaruah as its head, to look into the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. However, six of the nine chosen members declined to be part of it, following which the panel was reconstituted on July 16, 2019, with 14 members and Sharma as its chairman.

The Assam Accord was a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed in 1985 between representatives of the central government and the leaders of the Assam Movement -- a six-year-long statewide agitation seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis -- in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

International cooperation must be enforced to prevent terrorism financing, says European think-tank

In order to adequately tackle terror financing, apart from adopting laws to eradicate terror-related crimes, international cooperation must be enforced for a better investigation and prevention of terrorism financing, the European Foundatio...

World Bank’s new report cites jobs strategy for inclusive growth in Uganda

The World Bank has recently revealed a report titled Uganda Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth in which it states the countrys Ugandas economy requires to gradually create more jobs for its fast-growing youth population. These jobs will req...

Spanish hotel lockdown: Guests to stay in hotel until second test

HIGHLIGHTSThe guests at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown.The wife of the man has also been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tene...

Zidane casts doubt on Hazard return this season

Madrid, Feb 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend. Hazard came off during Madrids defeat by Levante on Saturday afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020