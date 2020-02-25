Left Menu
Police conduct flag march in Bhajanpura, Khureji Khas as fresh violence erupts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:23 IST
Police conduct flag march in Bhajanpura, Khureji Khas as fresh violence erupts

The police conducted flag march in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura and Khureji Khas on Tuesday after the areas witnessed arson and stone pelting. A battery shop was set on fire in Bhajanpura. The shop was vandalised and burnt batteries were strewn on the road.

Rakesh Kumar, a local, said the incident took place at around 3.30 pm. "We do not know how the situation escalated. We are worried about our safety. My family is scared after seeing such a thing near our house," he said.

Special Commissioners of Police Satish Golcha and Praveer Ranjan led the flag march. "We are taking appropriate actions. The required force is being used. Tear gas and mild lathicharge has been used to control the crowd. We will detain the miscreants and appropriate action will be taken against them," Golcha, who is the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order northern range), said.

"The stone pelting has currently stopped in the area. We will be here till the situation comes under control. If required, we will deploy extra force," he added. The death toll in the violence over the amended citizenship law that has rocked northeast Delhi rose to nine on Tuesday, GTB Hospital authorities said.

PTI NIT PR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

