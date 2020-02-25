CPI''s protest bid against Trump''s visit foiled in Hyderabad
An attempt by the CPI to hold a demonstration here protesting President Donald Trump's visit
to India was foiled by the police on Tuesday. Senior CPI leaders K Narayana and Telangana unit
secretary Chada Venkat Reddy were among 55 people taken into preventive custody from different places in the city when
they attempted to proceed to the US Consulate for the protest. Some of those detained raised slogans "Go back Trump"
while being taken in police vans. "A total of 55 of them were taken into preventive custody
from different places in the city and police foiled their attempts to hold protests," Deputy Commissioner of Police
(North Zone) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar told PTI. Cases were registered under relevant sections of IPC and
CrPC for blocking roads and obstructing police from performing their duties, he said adding no permission had been obtained
for the protest. CPI general secretary D Raja had asked all party units as
well as civil society groups and other political parties to unite and protest "vehemently" against Trump's visit.
Security was beefed up for the US Consulate, which provides visa and consular services to people in Telangana,
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- India
- CPI
- Raja
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Odisha
ALSO READ
New Zealand add Sodhi, Tickner in squad for third ODI against India
India skipper says Bangladesh's reaction was 'dirty' following U-19 triumph
Momentum of India-US trade moving in favor of America: Mukesh Aghi
Tim Southee happy with New Zealand's performance in ODI series against India
Would have been happier if India won U-19 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal's father