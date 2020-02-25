Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank’s new report cites jobs strategy for inclusive growth in Uganda

World Bank’s new report cites jobs strategy for inclusive growth in Uganda
The report by World Bank revealed Uganda as the planet’s second youngest nation with a median age of just 15.9, whereas around 700,000 young people reach working age every year. Image Credit: Flickr / Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Follow

The World Bank has recently revealed a report titled 'Uganda: Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth' in which it states the country's (Uganda's) economy requires to gradually create more jobs for its fast-growing youth population. These jobs will require bringing higher labour productivity in order to boost economic growth and drive transformation.

The report titled 'Uganda: Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth' identifies 10 challenges to achieving this, including slowing trends in economic growth. The report states that the labour force growth is quickening, urbanization is sluggish, as is the transition from non-wage to wage employment.

The report by World Bank revealed Uganda as the planet's second youngest nation with a median age of just 15.9, whereas around 700,000 young people reach working age every year. This number will increase to an average of a million in the decade from 2030 to 2040, potentially exacerbating the mismatch between labour demand and supply. While Uganda's youth are renowned for being highly enterprising, there is not enough demand for all of them to be producing for the domestic market. Fewer than 4 percent of the self-employed are employers (job creators), 52 percent are working for themselves, and 43 percent work as unpaid family workers.

On the other hand, according to data from the 2016-17 Uganda National Household Survey, two-thirds of the Ugandans remain unemployed in agriculture and almost three-quarters of young Ugandans enter the workforce on their family farm.

"Agribusiness and agro-processing can create many productive jobs in the food system, from transport, storage, and warehousing, to retail and restaurants. Blessed with good weather and soil, Uganda can be a food basket for Africa while closing the employment gap," the World Bank Country Manager for Uganda, Tony Thompson opined.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 60

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring around 60 people, including at least 18 children. The incident on Monday ...

U.S. Supreme Court bars lawsuit over cross-border shooting of Mexican teen

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts, declining to revive a lawsuit by a slain Mexican teenagers family against the U.S. Border Patrol agent who sho...

Iran's deputy health minister says he has coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and wiped sweat from his brow repea...

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace:Cong to PM Modi, Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020