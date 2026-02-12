World Bank, Morocco and AFD to Convene High-Level Forum on Co-Financing Partnerships

The World Bank Group, the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group will convene a high-level forum on February 11 aimed at strengthening global collaboration on co-financing for development.

Titled “The Power of Co-Financing,” the forum will bring together development partners and countries to explore how joint financing approaches can mobilize greater resources, accelerate delivery, and support larger-scale investments at a time of rapidly expanding global needs.

Meeting Development Challenges Through Partnership

With development demands growing across infrastructure, climate resilience, food security, and social services, organisers stress that no single institution can meet these challenges alone.

By financing projects together, partners can:

Mobilize more capital

Support larger and more complex investments

Deliver results faster

Reduce fragmentation in aid efforts

Unlock private sector participation

Initiatives such as Mission 300 and AgriConnect demonstrate how shared platforms can bring partners together and expand financing at scale.

Morocco: A Leading Example of Effective Co-Financing

Morocco has emerged as a frontrunner in co-financing, with a strong record of partner coordination and project delivery.

Over the past decade (FY16–26 YTD):

Five World Bank Group–supported projects in Morocco have been co-financed

More than $2 billion has been mobilized through partner collaboration

Co-financing has played a key role in sectors including:

Urban development

Agriculture

Transport

Partnerships are now expanding into:

Health

Energy

Digital development

“Morocco’s experience shows that co-financing is not just about pooling resources — it is about delivering larger, faster and more transformative results,” said Nadia Fettah, Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance.

Mobilizing Private Capital and Scaling Impact

World Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant emphasized the role of aligned partnerships in scaling development outcomes.

“When development partners pool their efforts and align behind country priorities, we can mobilize more resources — including private capital — reduce aid fragmentation and support larger, transformative investments,” she said.

AFD Group CEO Rémy Rioux highlighted co-financing as an essential response to widening gaps between development needs and available funding.

“At a time when development needs are growing faster than available resources, co-financing is an essential part of the solution,” Mr Rioux said.

“By joining forces — pooling financing, expertise and operational experience — we can support stronger projects and deliver results more efficiently for partner countries.”

Forum to Focus on Faster Delivery and Private Sector Engagement

Discussions at the February 11 event will examine how co-financing can help development partners do more with limited resources while accelerating project implementation.

Key themes include:

Streamlining procedures between institutions

Expanding private sector co-financing

Sharing risk to unlock larger investments

Strengthening alignment with country priorities

Turning Collaboration into Collective Action

Organisers say the forum reflects a shared commitment to translating partnership into real-world results.

At its core, the initiative underscores one message: when development partners work together, they can deliver more — and deliver faster.