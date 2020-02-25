One more arrested in Dalit torture case in Raj; SHO shunted out

One more person has been arrested in connection with the recent torture of two Dalit men in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. "Another man involved in the case, identified as Hem Singh, has been arrested. With this, a total of eight persons have been arrested in the matter so far," SP Nagaur Vikas Pathak said.

He said Pancholi SHO has been removed and sent to police lines after the matter was raised in the state assembly on Monday. Two Dalits were brutally beaten and tortured on February 16 by the staff of a motorcycle service agency on allegations of stealing money at Karanu village in Panchorli area, around 300 km east of Jaipur, police said.

The matter came to light on February 18 after a video of the incident went viral. In the video, a group of men is seen brutally thrashing two persons with rubber belts. They later torture one of the victims by pouring petrol on his private parts with a piece of cloth wrapped on a screwdriver. The police registered the case on February 19.

The issue was raised in the state assembly by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Narayan Beniwal and BJP MLAs on Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal informed the House on Monday that the Pancholi police station incharge would be removed for negligence in dealing with the incident.

