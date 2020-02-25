Army Chief Gen Narvane to review security situation in Kashmir
Army Chief Gen M M Narvane on Tuesday visited Kashmir to review the security situation in the Valley, Army sources said. Army chief reached the Kashmir valley on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation, they said.
The sources said Gen Narvane is likely to be briefed by senior Army officials on the counter-insurgency operations in the hinterland and alertness of the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army chief's visit comes days ahead of the change of guard at the strategic 15 Corps in the valley.
Lt Gen B S Raju will take over the command of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, relieving Lt Gen K J S Dhillon. Lt Gen Raju has served as the General officer Commanding of the south Kashmir-based Victor Force, responsible for the anti-insurgency operations in the restive area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gen
- Army
- Kashmir
- Kashmir valley
- Corps
- Lt Gen KJS Dhillon
- Srinagar
ALSO READ
Israel attacks Hamas 'terror targets' after projectile: army
Community responsible for making US leadership aware of realities in Kashmir: Indian-Americans
Army, police conducts raid in J-K's Tangdhar, 3.462 kg contraband recovered
Indian Army in favour of granting pension benefits to women officers who fulfil service conditions
Mortal remains of Army man consigned to flames in Jaipur