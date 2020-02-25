Army Chief Gen Narvane to review security situation in Kashmir

Army Chief Gen M M Narvane on Tuesday visited Kashmir to review the security situation in the Valley, Army sources said. Army chief reached the Kashmir valley on Tuesday to review the prevailing security situation, they said.

The sources said Gen Narvane is likely to be briefed by senior Army officials on the counter-insurgency operations in the hinterland and alertness of the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army chief's visit comes days ahead of the change of guard at the strategic 15 Corps in the valley.

Lt Gen B S Raju will take over the command of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, relieving Lt Gen K J S Dhillon. Lt Gen Raju has served as the General officer Commanding of the south Kashmir-based Victor Force, responsible for the anti-insurgency operations in the restive area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

