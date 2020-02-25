Delhi violence: Mortal remains of Delhi Police Head Constable brought to his residence

The mortal remains of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal were brought to his residence in the Burari area on Tuesday. He lost his life during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi on Monday. The wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal which was attended by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, took place at New Police Lines here.

The head constable lost his life after clashes broke out between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday. Expressing grief over the death of the head constable, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, "Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family."

At least 10 people, including the Delhi Police head constable, have lost their lives and more than 186 have been injured in communal violence in North-East Delhi that started on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.