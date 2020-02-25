Chennai scribes condemn Delhi violence, attack on journos

Journalists on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged attack on scribes in Delhi

covering the violence over the support and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Raising slogans, journalists demanded the authorities to provide safety and security to newsmen.

Also, they wanted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to ensure security of reporters and

photojournalists from the state working in the national capital by taking the matter up with the Centre.

One of the journalists, who faced the mob fury was Arvind Gunasekar from the state, they said.

They wanted the Central government and the Delhi police to take swift action.

A journalist with JK 24X7 News received a bullet injury and two reporters from NDTV were allegedy beaten and punched

by rioters in northeast Delhi, which was wracked by fresh violence on Tuesday.

Akash sustained a bullet injury while covering the clashes in Maujpur locality and is in hospital where his

condition is serious, said a tweet from JK 24X7 channel. NDTV said its journalist Arvind Gunasekar was hit by

rioters while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi, and lost a tooth. His fellow reporter Saurah, who tried to

shield him, was punched, it said.

