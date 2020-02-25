Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah writes to Rattan Lal's wife, says he was brave, dutiful

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to the wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Northeast Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:44 IST
Shah writes to Rattan Lal's wife, says he was brave, dutiful
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote a letter to the wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Northeast Delhi. "I express grief and deep condolences on the untimely death of your husband," Shah wrote in his letter.

"He was a brave and dutiful policeman who faced tough challenges. Like a true soldier, he has made the supreme sacrifice of his life in the service of the country. The whole nation is with you in this hour of grief," he added. Earlier today, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik paid tribute to Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal took place at New Police Lines here. The head constable lost his life after clashes broke out between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday.

10 people, including the police head constable, have lost their lives and around 200 been injured in North-East Delhi over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Turkey says 140 on flight from Iran have no sign of coronavirus infection

None of the Turkish passengers and crew on a flight from Tehran that landed after being diverted to Ankara showed evidence of coronavirus infection, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday. All 140 people on the Turkish Airlines plan...

UPDATE 1-Democrats to turn fire on surging Sanders in South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests. Free-sp...

Juve fans free to travel to France despite Coronavirus fears

Milan, Feb 25 AFP Juventus fans have been given the all clear to travel to France for a midweek Champions League clash against Lyon despite the spread of Coronavirus in Italy, the Italian club confirmed. Upcoming matches in Serie A and the ...

World 'simply not ready' for virus spread: WHO China mission chief

Geneva, Feb 25 AFP The world is simply not ready to rein in the new coronavirus outbreak, the head of a joint WHO-China mission of experts said Tuesday, urging countries to learn from Chinas expertise.You have to be ready to manage this at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020