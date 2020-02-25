Left Menu
LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address to Delhi Assembly

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal government's priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class city. In his address to the newly elected MLAs, Baijal also appealed to the people to maintain peace, law and order, communal harmony and cooperate with security agencies in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

He highlighted the Kejriwal government's 10 guarantees related to health, education, transport and environment among others. The government is committed to continue supply of 200 units electricity and 20,000 litre water per month free of cost to the Delhi people, he said.

The government will focus on its earlier work and try to make Delhi a world class city, added the Lt Governor. The first session of the new Assembly began Monday with administration of oath to the newly elected MLAs.

The MLAs elected Ram Niwas Goel as new Speaker of the House. The three-day session will conclude on Wednesday with the election of deputy Speaker and motion of thanks on the LG's address.

Outlining the AAP government's priorities, Baijal said in its previous term the elected dispensation focussed on basic needs of people through different schemes in the fields of education, health, women safety, transport and other areas. "In the present tenure my government will focus on further consolidation of the said welfare activities and will take further action to make Delhi a world class city," Baijal said in his speech.

The commitment of the government for the welfare of the people is further solidifed by the 'Ten Guarantees' to the people of Delhi, Baijal said, highlighting the new government's commitment for 'Jagamagati (shining) Delhi' to make the national capital at per with world class cities. He outlined the government's work in its previous tenure and future plans in the areas of piped drinking water, education, affordable and advanced health facility, cheapest public transport, pollution, women safety and basic amenities in unauthorised colonies.

"Along with the 'Ten Guarantees' stated above, my government is also committed to the economic development of Delhi," he said. Equal and fare share for Delhi like other states, in central taxes paid by people of the city, is essential for its economic development, he said.

It will be a priority of the government to re-establish system of Delhi's share in central taxes, as was prior to 2001, and providing funds to the municipal corporations, Baijal said in his address.

