'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace:Cong to PM Modi, Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. "This is the India of Gandhi, Nehru and Patel. Can any Indian accept this mindless violence? The Congress appeals to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and thwart all attempts of forces dividing the country on the basis of religion," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Unabated violence and incidents of stone-pelting and murder in the national capital have shattered the nation, he said, while referring to the riots in northeast Delhi over the citizenship amendment act that continued for the third day, and demanded stern action against the culprits. "Our appeal to the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister is that can you rise to the occasion, leave aside your political partisanship and views, and become really not leaders of your parties but leaders of the society so that harmony, peace and non-violence prevail," he said.

He said that in the present scenario, the people of this country expect them to come forward while rising above party politics to ensure that brotherhood in the society remains intact. "While following the path shown by Gandhi ji, they should lead peace march; they should talk to leaders of all communities to establish peace on the ground, so that this mindless violence is stopped. In this regard the responsibility of establishing peace lies with newly elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Congress will stand with the Centre and the Delhi government in every way to maintain brotherhood and harmony in the society, he said. "Do not fail this country because you belong to different political parties," Surjewala said, adding this was a sincere appeal "on behalf of people of Delhi and the country" to Modi, Shah and Kejriwal.

"There is no place for violence in Gandhi ji's India... Today there is a need to establish peace on the ground and maintain brotherhood," he said. The Congress leader said when a foreign dignitary is on a visit to the country, the Union government, the state government and the police are expected to be on full alert but it is surprising that instead of showing additional vigilance, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the newly elected Delhi government is conveniently oblivious of the violence, arson, stone pelting and murders in the city.

"It seems that law and order in Delhi has been handed over to the miscreants. Such violence has no place in India of Gandhi Ji. We cannot allow the capital Delhi and this country to be at the ransom of communal and divisive forces," he said. "The people of Delhi are very intelligent, but, certain communal forces with political interests are trying to divide the society and polarize the people on religious lines.

"We had warned the people on this count in the past as well and you might remember that a conspiracy was being hatched to brand Delhi as 'Dangonwali Delhi'. Our words in this regard have come true today," he said. Surjewala said the party also prays for the speedy recovery of DCP Amit Sharma and the hundreds of other people who have been injured in the violence.

"We also condemn the firing at three journalists Arvind Gunasekar, Saurabh Shukla and Akash and pray for their good health," he said. "We strongly condemn these brutal riots and demand that the culprits be identified and stern action taken against them and the miscreants. The Congress mourns the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal and others in the violence," Surjewala said.

He said the Congress appeals to the people of Delhi and the country to defeat the designs of communal forces while maintaining communal harmony. "We condemn these violent riots and demand that the real culprits, miscreants and those spreading violence are identified and strong action is taken against them," the Congress leaders said.

He also condemned the firing at three Journalists who had gone to cover this agitation and wished them early recovery. Congress leader Anand Sharma on Twitter said, "Distressing third day of #DelhiRiots, resulting in loss of life and injuries to many civilians and policemen. Nation's capital can not be allowed to descend into chaos and anarchy. Both HM and CM have a responsibility of ensuring that the situation does not deteriorate further."

He urged all political leaders to exercise restraint in speech and not inflame passions, and bring an end to the violence. Sharma also appealed to all community leaders and social organizations to step out and provide a healing touch to restore harmony and peace.

Party leader Ahmed Patel said there had been a complete breakdown of law and order in the national capital. "Govt of India sits mute as the capital of India burns.

There is complete break down of law and order. Ineptitude and incompetence of this government has led to houses burnt and lives lost. We urge government to use its might to bring peace to Delhi and bring justice on all elements responsible," he tweeted.

