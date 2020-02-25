3 borders adjoining northeast Delhi sealed, liquor shops closed in Ghaziabad

Amid violence over the amended citizenship law, the district administration here has sealed three borders adjoining northeast Delhi and shut down bars and pubs in Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Officials said Laal Bagh, DLF embankment road of Loni and Tulsi Niketan borders of Sahibabad which are adjacent to northeast Delhi have been barricaded, adding people have been advised not to use these routes to travel to Delhi.

All the liquor vends and bars will remain closed from 4 to 10 pm whereas all bars in hotels and pubs will be shut in the district, Pandey said. Forces have been deployed in all the sensitive areas, he added.

Eleven people have been killed in the clashes reported from Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi, the police said. PTI CORR SRY

