Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at the Salisbury Plains Training area in the UK on February 13, he said.

The Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army and the 1st Rifles of the UK Army participated in the exercise. The closing ceremony of the exercise was held at West Down Camp, the spokesman said.

It was attended by Deputy High Commissioner of India in the UK, Charanjeet Singh, Brig VMB Krishnan, Brig Tom Bewick, Commander 7 Infantry Brigade and Brig Gavin of UK in India, he said. The exercise included joint training in urban and semi-urban areas wherein a series of important lectures, demonstrations and drills related to counter terrorist operations were rehearsed and executed jointly, he said.

The highlight of the exercise was the bonhomie and camaraderie displayed by troops, thereby ensuring integration and achievement of invulnerability at all levels, the spokesman said.

