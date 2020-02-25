Mauritius President visits Mahabodhi Temple
Mauritius President Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Feb 25 (ANI)
Mauritius President Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.
He is visiting here with his family members. (ANI)
