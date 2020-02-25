Punjab Shiv Sena leader's brother found dead

The body of Punjab Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) vice-president's brother was found near a school in Gurdaspur district's Batala on Tuesday, police said. Mukesh Nayyar (38), a commission agent in the local vegetable market and brother of Ramesh Nayyar, was killed at Bhandari locality on Monday night, the police said, suspecting it to be a case of robbery.

Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said it was too early to say anything as assailants decamped with a bag carrying hefty amount of money in it. The SSP denied any target killing behind the incident.

Mukesh Nayyar had grievous injuries on his head and neck as he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, according to the officer. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons PTI VSD

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.