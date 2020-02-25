Left Menu
"Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" says CAA singles out Muslim community

  PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  Updated: 25-02-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:28 IST
"Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" says CAA singles out Muslim community

"The anti-CAA protests are to live with dignity and not to die with fear, and we will

continue them till the Citizenship Amendment Act is withdrawn," Asma Khatoon, who rose to fame as one of the

'dadis (grandmother) of Shaheen Bagh' in Delhi, said here Tuesday.

She said the Act was to deny citizenship only to the Muslim community in the country.

"We are leading the anti-CAA protests to live with dignity, not to die with fear. The Act is a programme to deny

citizenship only to the Muslim community," she said at a protest.

"We mothers have begun the protest/struggle, when the demonstrations were suppressed at Jamia Millia Islamiyya.

Therefore, the protest will continue until the CAA is withdrawn," she said.

Ninety-year-old Khatoon came into the limelight after she started protesting against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh

along with 82-year-old Bilquis and 75-year-old Sarwari. The dadis were participating in a protest organised

by the Welfare Party here in front of the Raj Bhavan. The party has organised a 30-hour-long Raj Bhavan

siege, named 'Occupy Raj Bhavan', which began at 7 AM on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

