Schools in north-east Delhi to remain closed on Wednesday: Manish Sisodia

All the schools in violence-affected north-east Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. All home examinations have also been postponed. "Schools will remain closed tomorrow in violence-affected North East district. All home examinations have also been postponed," he said.

He also said: "The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been requested to postpone tomorrow's board exams." At least 10 persons have died and around 200 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday.

"Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. DCP, Shahdara, also sustained head injuries in the violence. As many as 56 police personnel and 130 civilians have been injured in the riots," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told reporters here. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.